VLCCs and other tankers are moving more US crude to India than at any time in the past two years.

Figures cited by UK shipbroker Braemar show refiners are ramping up imports ahead of crucial trade talks between the two countries later this month.

About 470,000 barrels per day of US crude is expected to land in India in June, marking the highest monthly volume since August 2023, according to ship-tracking sources.