Two VLCCs observed taking “unprecedented” voyages with combined loads of Russian and Chinese oil have docked in Venezuela despite AIS data suggesting they were elsewhere.

Satellite imagery analysed by consultancy Kpler showed the 310,000-dwt Gabon-flagged Norns (built 2009) has entered the oil port of Jose in Venezuela.

The ship’s AIS shows it off the coast of Brazil and signalling for Angra dos Reis with a reported draught level of 18 metres.