An influx of VLCCs to the US Gulf is set to slow a short-lived rally in rates driven by profitable long-haul routes to Asia, according to analysts.

The announced cut in Opec+ production from May to the end of the year has seen charterers look to the US Gulf and Latin America for extra crude barrels.

Sixteen VLCCS were fixed for voyages from the US between 8 and 16 May compared to just seven over the previous two weeks, according to energy and commodity price-reporting agency Argus Media.