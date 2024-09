VLCCs are continuing their upward trend in spite of declining US crude oil exports.

Clarksons fleet weighted average VLCC assessment came in at $40,700 per day on Wednesday, a 2.1% gain from Tuesday and 4.3% from last week, as ships headed to China from both the Middle East and West Africa saw jumps in rates.

The laggard was the US Gulf to China, where an eco-designed VLCC was estimated to be earning $38,300 per day, a 1% drop day-over-day and a 0.5%