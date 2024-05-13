Mexico’s decision to refine more of its crude domestically rather than overseas is likely to lead to a change in the regional tanker trades, says Poten & Partners.

Mexican oil production peaked in the early 2000s at around 3.8m barrels per day (bpd), before gradually declining. Today, crude oil production is down to around 2m-bpd.

Traditionally, a significant portion of Mexico’s crude oil production was exported to its neighbors in the north primarily the US Gulf and US refiners shipped refined products back to Mexico.