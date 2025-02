Big-spender Adnoc Logistics & Services has identified the VLCC market as the most attractive tanker segment for investment right now.

Adnoc L&S added 32 tankers in a $1bn takeover of Navig8 that closed in January, the most high-profile deal of its $6bn expansion drive since listing in 2023.

Nick Gleeson, chief financial officer of Adnoc L&S, said despite the post-IPO spending, the company is “just getting started” with its investment plans.