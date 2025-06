Beleaguered VLCC owners are accepting ever-lower rates in a market hit by weaker demand from China.

The Baltic Exchange assessed runs from the Middle East to Asia at $24,400 per day, down 1% from Monday and 39% over the past four weeks, deepening five-month lows.

UK shipbroker Braemar said tanker tonne-miles have dropped as China’s crude imports fell to a four-month low in May.