From $10,000 one week to eight times that the next, product tanker daily time charter rates have gone through months of extreme volatility. Get used to it, says Jacob Meldgaard, the CEO of Danish tanker firm Torm.

“That will be the norm,” he said.

He attributed the widely-swinging rates to an accumulation of factors that has the fleet operating at near maximum capacity.

Supply is being squeezed with tankers travelling further to deliver cargoes because of the Russian sanctions regime.