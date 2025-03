New York-listed tanker owners have control of more than $6.7bn worth of vessels that could be hit with additional surcharges if the US moves forward to try and undermine China’s shipbuilding dominance.

The total Chinese-built fleet for tanker owners trading in the world’s largest capital market encompasses 162 ships, or just under 20% of the total fleet, across asset classes, according to a TradeWinds’ analysis of shipping databases and company-maintained fleet lists.