Nato members concluded a one-day special summit in Helsinki with an agreement to increase naval resources in the Baltic Sea.

It comes after a series of incidents in the region in which key infrastructure was severed or damaged as vessels allegedly deliberately dragged anchors over them.

In the latest incident, the 74,035-dwt Eagle S (built 2006) dragged an anchor for about 100 km (62 miles), severing an electricity cable linking Finland and Estonia, as well as data connectors.