Canada’s Waterfront Shipping celebrated the official opening of its Singapore office — Waterfront Tanker Services (WTS) — on Thursday, although the new office started operations in the autumn of 2024.

The tanker company said the opening of the Singapore outpost signals its ambition for further growth in Asia.

The reception held at the Pan Pacific Hotel was described as an important milestone in Waterfront’s “commitment to enhancing its global presence and providing superior service to its customers and partners in the Asia-Pacific region”.