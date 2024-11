We look at a year of attacks in the Red Sea, who is funding them, and what could happen next.

BRS Shipbrokers were out in force at Bahri Week, which has become the place to be apparently for the tanker markets. We get the BRS Bahri barometer.

Following the TradeWinds Ship Recycling Forum, we offer a peek into what was said and how one speaker thinks there will be a scrap steel market in Europe that could boost EU recycling.