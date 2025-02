European Union and US shipowners have received $6bn from selling at least 230 tankers into the Russian shadow fleet since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, according to new research.

The study by a European journalism consortium found that Greek owners had been the biggest beneficiaries of the booming market with sales of $3.8bn. They were followed by $1.3bn non-specified “other” nation shipowners, according to the data from the Follow the Money project.