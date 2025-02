Owners that have risked ordering the less fashionable MR1 size of product tanker are set to reap the rewards, according to shipbroker BRS.

The company said the orderbook for these vessels, typically of 30,000 dwt to 40,000 dwt, still looks “anaemic”.

This is in contrast to a strong delivery slate for the bigger MR2 size of around 50,000 dwt.