An aframax tanker sanctioned by the UK was anchored off Alang, India on Monday awaiting beaching after being sold for recycling for an undisclosed price.

By dark fleet standards the 111,000-dwt Auro (built 2005) is not especially old, but having incurred the wrath of several nations for its involvement in the transport of non-compliant Russian crude, market sources say it is no longer able to trade.