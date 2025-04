Russia has yet to ask for help from a global compensation body to pay the victims of a major oil spill after two tankers broke up in the Kerch Strait, the London-based body confirmed on Monday.

As a member of the 122-nation International Oil Pollution Compensation Funds (IOPC Funds), Russia is potentially eligible for more than $500m to pay salvage teams, businesses and individuals affected by the spill of thousands of barrels of oil.