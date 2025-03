Torm’s Jacob Meldgaard believes the time may have passed for an immediate return of mainstream shipping to the Red Sea.

But the product tanker company’s chief executive argues that the eventual loss of the tonne-mile boost enjoyed by vessels re-routing away from Houthi missiles will not be a major problem for the sector.

“Maybe there was a window just around when you had the announcement of the ceasefire,” Meldgaard told TradeWinds.