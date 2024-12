Construction is poised to start on Wednesday on a new port in Brazil that will bring additional VLCC loading capacity to the South American nation.

Porto Central said that phase 1 of the project contemplates construction of infrastructure for a deepwater liquid bulk terminal that will be dedicated to ship-to-ship transfers involving very large tankers.

The project, part of a wider multipurpose port plan in the city of Presidente Kennedy, involves a BRL 2.6bn