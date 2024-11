Tanker flat rates will incorporate carbon pricing for the first time next year.

UK rate-setting organisation Worldscale Association is teaming up with New York-listed data provider Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) to use its European Carbon Allowance futures settlement price as the benchmark in 2025.

London-based Worldscale issues new flat-rate assessments of thousands of tanker journeys each year as a starting point for negotiations between owners and charterers.