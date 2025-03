Chinese owner Xingtong Shipping has bumped up its orderbook for stainless steel chemical tanker newbuildings with an order for a series of four 13,000-dwt vessels.

The Shanghai-listed chemical tanker player disclosed on Friday that it has commissioned domestic shipyard Taizhou Kouan to build the quartet at a cost of CNY663.2m ($91.5m).

Xingtong said the order will help expand its fleet and enhance its domestic and international business.