Zim blazed a trail as the best-performing shipping stock in 2024 as container shipping proved the brightest star with investors, according to Clarksons Securities.

Now, the baton could pass to the depressed crude tanker market, as Clarksons analysts bet on a comeback for the stocks this year.

Zim was the top shipping share in 2024, up 173% including dividends, analysts led by managing director Frode Morkedal said in a report today.