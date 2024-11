Athens-based Monte Nero Management is said to have expanded its orderbook with up to four product tanker newbuildings.

The Greek shipping company is said to have commissioned Chinese ship repair company Cosco Heavy Industry Guangdong (Cosco HI Guangdong) to build the 50,000-dwt MR carriers.

According to market sources, Monte Nero has penned two firm vessels to be delivered in 2027 with an option for two more.