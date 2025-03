Zodiac Maritime is said to have fetched more than $60m from sales of two Japanese-built aframax crude carriers.

The London-headquartered owner has reportedly sold the Sasebo-built 115,600-dwt Capricorn Sun (built 2007) and 115,300-dwt Red Sun (built 2008) en bloc to WYM Marine in Singapore.

Officials at Zodiac were not available to comment at the time of writing.