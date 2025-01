Russian shipbuilder Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex has delivered its first and much-delayed ice-class shuttle tanker almost seven years after it was ordered and amid speculation that the yard’s first Arc7 LNG carrier newbuilding will follow.

Zvezda handed over the 69,000-dwt, Arc6 Valentin Pikul (built 2024) to Russia’s Rosnefteflot, which provides oil and products transportation.