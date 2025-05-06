Maritime digital tech firm Orca AI is planning to expand through new products and takeovers after winning $72.5m in new investments.

London-headquartered Orca, which applies artificial intelligence to shipping operations, said the Series B funding round was led by Brighton Park Capital, while existing investors Ankona Capital and Hyperlink Ventures returned to pump more cash into the firm.

The round nearly doubles all the cash raised by the tech firm so far, bringing total fundraising to $111m.

Chief executive Yarden Gross, who founded the company with chief technology officer Dor Raviv in 2018, told TradeWinds it sees elevated demand from customers as ships increasingly connect to the cloud, in part through the adoption of Elon Musk’s Starlink.

“Part of the investment that we’re going to do is expanding the product, building new types of capabilities towards autonomous shipping,” he said.

Orca AI is looking at expansion through mergers and acquisitions.

“We are looking to acquire companies,” Gross said.

He said Orca AI also wants to push into another vertical: the defence sector.

Crunching visual data

Using AI to crunch massive amounts of data collected from cameras on board its customers’ ships, Orca boasts the world’s largest visual dataset for the marine industry, covering some 80m nautical miles (148m km).

Its systems seek to use that data to improve situational awareness in ocean navigation and reduce the probability of collisions, while also cutting fuel consumption and emissions.

A still from an Orca AI video shows a collision between two vessels that do not have the system. Photo: Orca AI

Customers include major shipping names such as MSC Group, NYK Group, Scorpio Group and Seaspan Corp.

Greenwich, Connecticut-based Brighton Park Capital is a new addition to Orca AI’s investor team.

The firm is focused on providing growth equity to a selective number of start-ups each year.

“By combining innovation and deep maritime industry expertise, Orca AI is setting a new standard for the shipping industry, driving remarkable advancements to dramatically improve nautical safety and operations, while charting the course towards autonomous shipping,” Brighton Park vice president Ezra Berman said.