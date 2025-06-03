For the next 18 months, six Danish maritime pilots will be able to do their jobs without spending hours on a launch or climbing aboard a vessel using an often-questionable pilot ladder.

Instead, they will be sitting in a remote centre, monitoring and piloting vessels from afar, with the officers on the bridge acting as their eyes and ears.

DanPilot, the Danish government pilot service, has spent six years working with compatriot tech firm Danelec on the project, in which at least 50 transits will be piloted remotely using a real-time link between the pilot and a bridge...