Accelleron, the engine turbocharging company spun off from ABB last year, is developing turbochargers able to run on alternative marine fuels.

Chief technology officer of the Switzerland-based company Dirk Bergmann told TradeWinds turbochargers are being tested on prototype engines run on methanol, and ammonia and fuel cells will follow.

Turbochargers use the residual energy of exhaust gas to drive a turbine and can increase engine power output by 300%, enabling up to 10% higher engine efficiency and reduction in carbon emissions.