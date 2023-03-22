Swedish marine equipment manufacturer Alfa Laval has acquired Rotterdam-based Marine Performance Systems (MPS), the developer of a fluidic air hull lubrication system.

MPS’ system combines fluidics and air lubrication technologies to offer significant reductions in a ship’s friction when sailing.

Alfa Laval purchased a minority stake in MPS in 2021 and the full acquisition boosts its green credentials after buying tanker cleaning equipment specialist Scanjet and weather intelligence shipping software supplier StormGeo. It is also in the AlfaWall Oceanbird wind propulsion joint venture with Wallenius.

The FluidicAL system is unique, Alfa Laval said, in its use of fluidics to generate micro air bubbles that can maintain an air layer that covers the full flat bottom area of a vessel for maximum effectiveness.

Fuel cost savings and improvement in overall ship efficiency should ensure a payback period of less than three years at a vessel’s normal service speed, Alfa Laval said.

The system which generates up to 80m air bubbles a second requires no structural modifications or vessel recertification making it ideal for retrofitting as well as for newbuilds, it added.

“By adding air lubrication system into our portfolio, we are thrilled to further expand our offering of energy-efficient and sustainable solutions to our customers,” said Anders Lindmark, business unit president of heat & gas systems for Alfa Laval.

FluidicAL will be integrated as an Alf Laval brand.