Stockholm-listed engineering firm Alfa Laval has acquired NRG Marine, the British firm behind ultrasonic biofouling brand Sonihull.

Alfa Laval, known in the shipping industry for its pumps and ballast water treatment solutions, has been steadily expanding its maritime presence in recent years.

The acquisition of NRG and the Sonihull brand comes as shipping begins to focus on biofouling management as a method to save fuel and remain compliant with European and international emissions rules.

It has also happened at a time when the International Maritime Organization has been focusing on reducing the risks of invasive species, by strengthening current biofouling guidance and discussing possible mandatory measures.

Sonihull offers a unique ultrasonic technology that is applied inside ships’ hulls. It generates ultrasound waves that initiate small vibrations and microscopic bubbles on a hull to clear it of any fouling

“In the race to net zero, solutions that enhance energy efficiency and operational performance are more essential than ever,” said Sameer Kalra, president of marine division at Alfa Laval.

Article continues below the advert

“The inclusion of ultrasonic anti-fouling technology into our portfolio is another addition to our decarbonisation toolbox.

“By addressing the critical problem of biofouling with this advanced technique, we will enable our customers to meet both business and environmental objectives.”

In recent years, Alfa Laval has acquired Danish air lubrication business Marine Performance Systems, Scanjet Holdings in Sweden and StormGeo, the weather routing firm.

It has also had collaborations with fellow Swedish privately owned shipowner and manager Wallenius on ballast water, AlfaWall, and more recently with Oceanbird, a wind assist technology.

Alfa Laval has also been involved in several decarbonisation projects, including evaluating onboard carbon capture systems, ammonia and methanol fuel supply systems, and hydrogen gas combustion systems.