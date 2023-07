Norway’s Alma Clean Power (ACP) has claimed a breakthrough in powering deepsea ships with ammonia.

The Bergen-based company has successfully tested the first 6-kW direct ammonia fuel cell system.

“The accomplishment represents a significant milestone towards economically viable, zero-emission, deepsea shipping,” ACP said.

The company aims to develop modular solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) systems, with the 6-kW unit the first building block of a complete 100-kW module.