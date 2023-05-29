Ammonia could be the dominant fuel for the container liner sector if proven safe, Lloyd’s Register chief executive Nick Brown told TradeWinds’ Green Seas podcast.

Brown, whose classification society is working on several collaborations aiming to bring ammonia to shipping, said container shipping could be a rapid adopter, which he said has sufficient energy density to be viable as a long-haul shipping fuel and has no carbon in its molecule, NH 3 .

But he said it is too early in the process to ensure safety risks are overcome to make a conclusion that ammonia will catch on in the sector.