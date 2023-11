Is a multi-fuel future on the cards for shipping?

How about a multi-fuel medium-term?

Azane Fuel Solutions chairman Andre Risholm admits it is many years away, but he believes that shipping eventually will want one carbon-free fuel: ammonia.

“I think we will have multi-fuel during the transition period, but the transition will be long,” Risholm told TradeWinds at Azane’s new offices in the shipping-heavy Oslo neighbourhood of Skoyen.