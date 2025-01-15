US and Singapore-based ammonia power start-up Amogy has raised a further $56m in financing, bringing the total invested in the firm to $270m.
Several new big-name investors emerged during this round of fundraising such as South Korea-based SV Investment, Samsung Heavy Industries, BHP Ventures and Hanwha Investment & Securities.
