Fuel additives, perhaps the least talked-about solution in decarbonising shipping, have received a vote of confidence from the world’s largest bunker supplier after early trials showed cuts in fuel consumption.

It is hoped that additives can be part of the intermediate solution to cutting shipping’s use of conventional marine fuels as the industry transitions to lower-emitting energy sources.

Bunker One said its trial of Purify Fuel’s proprietary nanO2 fuel combustion catalyst generated consumption fuel savings of 6.4%