The remains of a car carrier that caught fire leading to the death of a seafarer and the destruction of thousands of vehicles is destined to sail again.

The 6,220-ceu Fremantle Highway (built 2013) has lost its car deck and top accommodation but has now begun a journey to China where it will be rebuilt.

According to Clarksons, the car carrier, now named the Floor, has been acquired by Dutch industrial decommissioning firm Koole Contractors.