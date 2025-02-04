DNV Maritime head Knut Orbeck-Nilssen has highlighted the role wind-assisted propulsion systems (WAPS) can play as shipowners assess decarbonisation tools to meet European and international regulations.

“As we navigate the maritime energy transition, it’s crucial to consider all options for decarbonisation. And as more verified data comes in, the business case for WAPS technologies is building,” the chief executive said.

“They are already delivering significant fuel savings when matched to the right vessel type and operational profile. And as part of the suite of new energy efficiency technologies, WAPS are stepping up to deliver immediate emissions reductions and play a growing role in the maritime decarbonisation journey.”

An Econowind suction wing is lifted on board a Chemship vessel. Photo: Craig Eason/TradeWinds

There are 57 vessels now with wind propulsion technologies on board.

The systems largely consist of two types of rotor sail or a solid wing sail, and can be fitted to most ship types. Most installations have been retrofits, but DNV said there are 97 vessels on order to be delivered with wind systems.

DNV argues that wind propulsion systems can be installed on almost any ship type with sufficient deck space and unobstructed airflow to generate the best performance.

Because WAPS use thrust to generate forward motion, the vessel’s main engine can be deployed at a lower load to maintain a given speed, resulting in less fuel use and lower CO 2 emissions.

DNV said in a white paper published today that the systems can therefore be useful for owners seeking to meet European emission reduction rules such as Fuel EU Maritime and the EU ETS, as well as international rules that have been, or soon will be, implemented by the International Maritime Organisation.