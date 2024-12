Can industries harness the unceasing kinetic power of the ocean to meet demand for green energy?

BW Offshore-backed SwitcH2 and CorPower Ocean believe they can as part of a partnership to produce green ammonia at sea with electricity generated from wave power.

The plan would supply that electricity to a floating production, storage and offloading unit that SwitcH2 plans to build in Asia and then site off the coast of Portugal.