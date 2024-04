Just over a year after its launch, a 51% stake in OceanPass has been sold by Christian Bonfils-led Copenhagen Commercial Platform (CCP) to Denmark’s Weilbach, a provider of nautical charts and software.

OceanPass uses data on fuel use and sailing distances to generate a live overview of how individual vessels are performing and produces quarterly reports.

Weilbach plans to integrate the emissions reporting system into its digital logbook system, OneLog.