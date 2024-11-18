Norway’s DNV has signed a memorandum of understanding with Seatrium to cooperate in the areas of engineering, technology and product design.

DNV will provide the Singapore company with advice on market and regulatory trends, emerging technologies and best practices for environmental, safety and quality standards, in the maritime and offshore sectors.

DNV chief executive Remi Eriksen said: “This agreement with Seatrium marks an important step in building marine and offshore solutions for a more sustainable and resilient future.

“By combining our innovation and execution strengths into the decarbonisation and digitalisation space, we are well-positioned to deliver transformative solutions that can address challenges and opportunities across key industries.”

Both parties will work closely on optimising existing processes and improving efficiencies across newbuilding, conversion and retrofit projects.

Seatrium chief executive Chris Ong said: “At Seatrium, we firmly believe that innovation is the cornerstone of a sustainable future for the marine and offshore industry.

“Our collaboration with DNV signifies a pivotal leap forward in harnessing state-of-the-art technologies and engineering solutions that not only address today’s energy challenges, but also lay a strong foundation for maritime decarbonisation.”

Key focus areas include floating offshore wind turbines, hydrogen and ammonia production platforms, and next-generation floating production storage and offloading units.

Ong added: “Leveraging our deep expertise in advanced engineering and project execution, Seatrium is committed to driving transformative change that enhances safety, quality and efficiency, as well as providing strategic stewardship towards a cleaner and greener energy future for our industry.”

DNV also awarded two approval in principle certificates to Seatrium for two new floating offshore wind turbine designs, the FWSS (floating wind semi-submersible) and SWACH (Small Waterplane Area Cylindrical Hull).

The FWSS design is a floating column foundation for 15MW wind turbines while the SWACH design features a cylindrical floating foundation for 15MW turbines.

“With the floating offshore wind market set for significant growth over the coming years, these innovative designs are important in offering new floating wind solutions that can contribute to the advancement of the energy transition,” DNV said.