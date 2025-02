Eastern Pacific Shipping’s first foray into wind technology is underway.

Spanish cleantech firm Bound4blue has now completed the installation of its eSAIL suction sails on 50,322-dwt tanker Pacific Sentinel (built 2019).

The installation of three 22-metre high, DNV type-approved units was carried out at Besiktas Shipyard in Turkey during a planned dry-docking and also done in collaboration with the American Bureau of Shipping.