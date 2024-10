A final report on the potential of using onboard carbon capture storage (OCCS) on a tanker has demonstrated the amount of work needed to make it a feasible decarbonisation solution.

The Remarccable project was a collaboration between Sweden’s Stena Bulk, Singapore’s Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) and the Oil & Gas Climate Initiative, an oil major-led body whose members include Saudi Aramco, BP, Shell and Equinor.