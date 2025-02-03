The European Union is to give €6.3m ($6.5m) to a pan-European project investigating how underwater noise radiating from ships can be reduced.

Marine scientists have said underwater sounds can have a detrimental effect on marine life and the noise from shipping is one of the largest culprits.

TradeWinds ShipTech Your new weekly newsletter with insight into the business, rules and risks of maritime technology, from the editorial team at TradeWinds direct into your inbox. Click here to sign up

The topic has been picked up at the International Maritime Organisation and amongst various governments around the world in recent years, with the IMO publishing guidance on noise reduction.

The EU-backed Lownoiser project has brought in 15 companies to develop noise reduction technologies, and to work on the development of regulatory standards.

Brussels has included noise as a pollution factor needing to be addressed in its Marine Strategy Framework Directive with the European Maritime Safety Agency publishing the SOUNDS report in 2021. This report included an inventory of underwater noise sources and possible solutions.

Lownoiser will now begin to assess some of these technologies said Norway's Maritime Cleantech, a cluster organisation based in Bergen

Article continues below the advert

The potential solutions it said include looking at underwater air lubrication systems, a technology being deployed on ships that reduces hull-to-water friction to increase fuel performance.

Also included in Lownoiser will be an examination of bevel gears and new engine mounts, to reduce vibrations, better monitoring systems and new acoustic sensing to take underwater noise measurements.

Two ships have been earmarked as test beds for some of the potential tools including Hurtigruten's expedition vessel Roald Amundsen (built 2019) and the 159, 179 dwt tanker Montesperanza (built 2012) owned by Spain's Ibaizabal Group.

“We’re very proud to launch the LOWNOISER project, which represents a pivotal step in addressing the critical environmental challenge of underwater noise pollution from shipping," said Ada Jakobsen, CEO of Maritime Cleantech.

"With a holistic approach, we are ensuring that the technologies are part of a sustainable, long-term solution to protect marine ecosystems, safeguarding our oceans for future generations.”

As well as the two shipowners and Maritime Cleantech, the partners in the project include engineering firms Kongsberg, Alfa Laval and Bergen Engines, classification societies Lloyd’ Register and Bureau Veritas.

There are also research institutes and universities from around Europe amongst the 15 project partners including SINTEF in Norway and VTT in Finland.