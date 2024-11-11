Four ports have secured a total of €18m ($19.3m) in European Union funding to meet mandatory targets for the installation of onshore power supply.
Stockholm and Gothenburg in Sweden, Aarhus in Denmark and Germany’s Bremerhaven have won funding to meet a 2030 requirement to be able to supply shore electricity to container ships.
