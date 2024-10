Greek shipowner Evangelos Marinakis’ offshore fleet is growing with extra newbuildings added to his haul, according to a new NOK 800m ($73m) contract signed with Norway’s Kongsberg Maritime.

The tycoon’s Capital Offshore now has up to 10 platform supply vessels and multipurpose supply vessels at Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding in China.

Kongsberg Maritime will supply an extensive range of equipment, including electric propulsion, automation and energy systems for the vessels, it announced today.