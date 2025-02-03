The chief executive appointed to lead Lloyd’s Register’s major maritime service acquisitions, which are at the heart of its future strategy, has quit.

Thomas Zanzinger, the CEO of Ocean Technology Group (OTG) and OneOcean, has left for “personal reasons”, the classification society has said after TradeWinds asked for confirmation of rumours he had resigned.

Zanzinger’s exit marks a complete sweep of all previous OTG directors, following LR’s acquisition of the company from its private equity backer Oakley Capital for an undisclosed sum last autumn.