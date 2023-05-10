De Tukker, the first ship operated by sail cargo company EcoClipper, has set sail from Amsterdam carrying chocolate to Porto in Portugal where it is expected to arrive around 13 May to take on a cargo of wine and olive oil.

The first voyage of the 1912-built sailing vessel with a cargo capacity of about 50-70 tons follows a year-long refit at Talsma shipyard in the Netherlands.

The ship will operate on a regular route across North and West Europe with calls also at Noirmoutier, Saint Nazaire, Penzance, Torquay and London.