Germany’s Harren Group is rolling out an agentic AI chatbot for all its staff.

The tool has been developed by Sealenic AI, a company created under the umbrella of Flagship Founders, a start-up incubator and developer based in Germany.

The roll-out across the fleet of more than 70 vessels and 26 offices worldwide comes after development and trials by Sealenic in partnership with Harren Group, as well as Reederei F Laeisz and Fairplay Towage.