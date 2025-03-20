Studio 30 50, a Singapore-based digital venture accelerator, is redefining itself as a “venture growth team” — a term it believes better reflects the evolution of its approach to maritime industry innovation.

The repositioning from a focus on industry-wide solutions to partner-tailored solutions was unveiled as part of its launch of a new bunkering platform for tanker owner Hafnia.

Studio 30 50 managing director Shanker Pillai said existing technology industry terminology does not capture his team’s unique approach to innovating and how it responds to the needs of an industry like maritime.

