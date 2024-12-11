More than 10,000 energy-saving devices have been installed across the global fleet but nearly half the existing tankers, bulk carriers and container ships would still fare badly under international CO2 emissions rules in 2026.
Data from Clarksons shows that 46% of vessels would be rated D or E under the carbon intensity indicator in two year’s time.
