Taiwan’s U-Ming Transport will install four giant rotor sails on a vessel as it steps into wind propulsion solutions to increase fleet efficiency.

The dry bulk operator said it would be fitting four 35m high Flettner rotor sails from UK/Greek firm Anemoi Marine Technologies to the 324,963-dwt VLOC Grand Pioneer (built 2020) by the end of next year.

The sails can fold to allow vessels to berth and perform cargo operations.